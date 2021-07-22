Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 20th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

CFFN opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

