Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 479.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 130,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The AES by 67.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 634,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 46.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

