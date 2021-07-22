Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,580 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $88.80 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

