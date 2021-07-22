Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

