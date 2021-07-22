Capital Analysts LLC Invests $92,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

