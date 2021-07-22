Capital Analysts LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares in the company, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,985 shares of company stock worth $222,515,001. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $257.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

