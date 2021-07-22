Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 380 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

