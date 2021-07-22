Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70. Canfor has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

