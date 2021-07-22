Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

