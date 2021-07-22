Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.
TSE CNR traded up C$0.74 on Thursday, hitting C$131.86. 594,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,191. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
