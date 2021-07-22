Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49, reports. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.74 on Thursday, hitting C$131.86. 594,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,191. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

