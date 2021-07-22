Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 446,606 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,691,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,606 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $341,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,014,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,822,000 after purchasing an additional 484,103 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

C traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. 602,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,777,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.