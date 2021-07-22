Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 258,902 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 258,902 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of SEA worth $298,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

NYSE:SE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,182. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

