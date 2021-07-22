Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 127,050 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $559,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

DLR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,486. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.