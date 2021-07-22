Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

