Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $30.08

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.35. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $3,923,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

