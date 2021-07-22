California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 284 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 78,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.55 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

