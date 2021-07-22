California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $26,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.63 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.