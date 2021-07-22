California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.86 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

