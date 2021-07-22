California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,373 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

ALLE stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

