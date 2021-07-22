Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.07

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.07 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $996.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $17,835,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

