Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $36,615,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

