BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $944.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $884.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $929.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.