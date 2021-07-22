BSW Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 189 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,569.36 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.