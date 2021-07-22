BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

