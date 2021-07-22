Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.