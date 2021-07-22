Brokers Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $18,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

