Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

