Brokers Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

