Brokers Offer Predictions for Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

DOV stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

