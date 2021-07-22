Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zogenix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zogenix in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

