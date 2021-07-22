Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

