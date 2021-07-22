Brokers Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in F.N.B. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 91,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.