Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.40

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLYYF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $6.03 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

