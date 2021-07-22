Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $14.50

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 165,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

