Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $66.42

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.82 on Monday. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

