Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $83.57

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

