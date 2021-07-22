Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Price Target at C$16.98

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

POU opened at C$16.60 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.09.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.1412847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

