Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Price Target at $221.07

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $231.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

