Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Target Price at $74.29

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

