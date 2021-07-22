Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $33.44

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE DXC opened at $39.07 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

