Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $56.33

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

