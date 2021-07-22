Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFRX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 2,212,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,384,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 104,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,605. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.93. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

