Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.82. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duluth by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Duluth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

