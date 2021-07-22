Brokerages Anticipate Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

