Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $940,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

