Brad George Buys 20,000 Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) insider Brad George purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Brad George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brad George acquired 25,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

LON OMI opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.48. The firm has a market cap of £30.62 million and a P/E ratio of -23.21. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.