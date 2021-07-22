Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$272.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYDGF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $142.78 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

