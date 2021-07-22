Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Bouygues alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BOUYF opened at $37.60 on Monday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.