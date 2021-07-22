Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,983 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

