Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Trading Up 4.2%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33.

About Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

